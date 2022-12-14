Hundreds receive bikes in 33rd Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office held their 33rd Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway Tuesday.

The program was created to promote the holiday spirit by giving away refurbished bicycles and new helmets to local children in need.

Bikes were donated by the public and refurbished by inmates at the county jail.

"You see all these children who might not have the ability or the finances to purchase a bike or even have something for Christmas," said Lieutenant Robert Crout. "I spent my entire life outside on bicycles, and I couldn't imagine my life without a bike when I was a kid, so being able to see these children have them and get those helmets fitted, that by far is the best part for me."

Organizers say 300 bikes were given out during the event Tuesday.