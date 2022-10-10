Hundreds take part in the Central Coast Railroad Festival.

The Central Coast Railroad Festival wrapped up on Sunday.

This is a festival that focuses on railroading with an eye toward the beauty of the Central Coast.

It presented historical, educational and recreational events.

The festival takes place across the Central Coast from Paso Robles to Santa Maria.

"We have trains of every size here for the festival all the way from little, tiny models all the way up to the big real trains that are parked outside and the kids and the adults just love it,” said Diane Marchetti, the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum Manager. “We had a great time."

Over 500 people came to the county-wide festival including kids.

The festival also featured tours of private model railroad layouts all the way from Paso Robles to Orcutt.