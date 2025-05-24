Hundreds without power in northern San Luis Obispo County area Friday night

Two power outages are affecting hundreds of residents in northern San Luis Obispo County Friday evening.

According to PG&E, over 3,100 customers were affected by one outage near Templeton, Paso Robles, and as far north as Lake Nacimiento, which began around 9:07 p.m. An update from the utility company says about 300 are now affected in the Templeton area.

Power is estimated to be restored around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for that outage. There is no official cause yet for it.

A second outage is affecting about 900 customers; its estimated restoration time is 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

"There is an unplanned outage in your area," a message on PG&E's outage center website reads. "Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.