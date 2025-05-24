Watch Now
Hundreds without power in northern San Luis Obispo County area Friday night

Two separate outages were affecting as many as 4,000 PG&E customers at one point.
A screenshot of PG&amp;E's outage center website displaying the affected areas.
Two power outages are affecting hundreds of residents in northern San Luis Obispo County Friday evening.

According to PG&E, over 3,100 customers were affected by one outage near Templeton, Paso Robles, and as far north as Lake Nacimiento, which began around 9:07 p.m. An update from the utility company says about 300 are now affected in the Templeton area.

Power is estimated to be restored around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for that outage. There is no official cause yet for it.

A second outage is affecting about 900 customers; its estimated restoration time is 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

"There is an unplanned outage in your area," a message on PG&E's outage center website reads. "Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

