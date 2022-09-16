UPDATE: Children among eight injuries in crash near Vandenberg Village

UPDATE (10:39 a.m.) - There is a hard closure of southbound Highway 1 at the Vandenberg Space Force Base main gate as a result of Friday morning's crash at San Lucia Canyon Road.

This is the scene along Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Road. Multiple vehicles involved and reports of booster seats inside the van. Traffic stopped on the way to #Lompoc. More details to come. @KSBY pic.twitter.com/D1Bo74GycE — Jacob Dizon (@jacobdizonnews) September 16, 2022

___

UPDATE (10:17 a.m.) - Eight people were injured after four vehicles crashed along Hwy 1 near Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. Friday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say three were critically injured, four were moderately injured and one person had minor injuries.

All three critical injuries are children.

Several patients are being taken to the hospital, including one who is being airlifted.

Officials have shut down Hwy 1 at the crash scene.

4 Car Vehicle Accident: HWY 1 & Santa Lucia Cyn/Hard Closure. Reported 8Pt.’s, (3 Red/juveniles, 4 Yellow, 1 Green). 1 Pt reported ejected. SBC, Van. Space Force, ASU Copt 3 FF/PM, ambulances arriving. More to come CT 9:23am — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) September 16, 2022

__

UPDATE (10:03 a.m.) - A four-vehicle crash continues to block multiple lanes of Hwy 1 near Vandenberg Village Friday morning.

A helicopter landed at the crash just before 10 a.m., Buellton-area CHP told KSBY.

Among the vehicles involved in the crash was a vehicle that had multiple children in it. Officials say one child was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

CHP says the highway closure is expected to last a long time while officials investigate the crash.

__

UPDATE (9:48 a.m.) - CHP reports one northbound lane is open to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash blocked the highway at Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. near Vandenberg Village.

All other lanes of Hwy 1 remain closed.

Multiple medics are on scene, and a helicopter is on its way to the crash.

Tow trucks have been called to help clear the road.

__

(9:38 a.m.) A multi-vehicle crash blocked Hwy 1 near Vandenberg Village Friday morning.

A crash involving at least four vehicles blocked all lanes of the highway in both directions at Santa Lucia Canyon Rd.

It was called in at about 9:24 a.m.

CHP and medics were called to the scene.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office issued a hard closure of the road, and Caltrans is urging people to avoid the area.

🚨ALL LANES BLOCKED🚨Northbound #Hwy1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road near #VandenbergVillage. Four vehicle traffic collision. Avoid area if possible. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) September 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.