Caltrans District 5 officials say a portion of Highway 1 is closed in San Luis Obispo Sunday morning.

Caltrans tweeted at 7:36 a.m. saying that Highway 1 from Highland Drive to one-mile north of Colony drive is closed Sunday morning.

Officials say the highway is closed in both directions due to low-hanging power lines.

Drivers are urged to use State Routes 41 and 46 as detours.

Caltrans officials estimate the highway will reopen at approximately 11 a.m.