Hwy 1 improvement project between Guadalupe and Vandenberg Space Force Base begins

A project to improve Highway 1 from the entrance of Vandenberg Space Force Base to the intersection of Highway 166 in Guadalupe is now underway.

Caltrans says the improvements include pavement repairs, resurfacing, installation of rumble strips, striping, lighting at the intersection at Black Road, and new guardrail at the Railroad Overcrossing and the Solomon Creek Bridge.

The first phase of construction is taking place between Highway 166 and Solomon Rd. near Orcutt, Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Overnight work will take place between Highway 166 and Solomon Rd. Sunday nights through Friday mornings from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and on Sundays from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. One traffic lane will remain open during this roadwork. Caltrans says delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

The project will also include work between Clark Ave. and Vandenberg Space Force Base. More details on that phase of construction will be announced at a later date.

The $6 million project is expected to be complete this October.