Hwy 1 in Big Sur closed after crash tumbles live power lines

A single vehicle crash in Big Sur knocked down a power pole and has stopped traffic through the area.

The crash was first reported at about 11:27 a.m. just north of Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park along Hwy 1 in Monterey County, when a red vehicle went off the road and hit a pole.

The fallen pole is blocking both lanes of traffic.

Live power lines also went down in the crash. Officials are waiting for PG&E to de-energize the lines.

CHP incident logs report all the vehicle's occupants, which included a child, were able to get out.

In the meantime, State Parks officials are turning traffic around at the closure.

So far, there is no estimated time the highway will reopen.