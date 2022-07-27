Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hwy 1 in Big Sur closed after crash tumbles live power lines

Drivers heading through the area are urged to use a different route
highway 1 sign.PNG
KSBY
highway 1 sign.PNG
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 15:25:39-04

A single vehicle crash in Big Sur knocked down a power pole and has stopped traffic through the area.

The crash was first reported at about 11:27 a.m. just north of Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park along Hwy 1 in Monterey County, when a red vehicle went off the road and hit a pole.

The fallen pole is blocking both lanes of traffic.

Live power lines also went down in the crash. Officials are waiting for PG&E to de-energize the lines.

CHP incident logs report all the vehicle's occupants, which included a child, were able to get out.

In the meantime, State Parks officials are turning traffic around at the closure.

So far, there is no estimated time the highway will reopen.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png