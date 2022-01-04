Watch
Hwy 1 lane closures begin Tuesday as rockslide cleanup continues

KSBY
Caltrans District 5 says the lane closures will be one mile south of Ragged Point on Hwy 1 at the site of a Dec. 26 rockslide that closed the highway for several days. Traffic control will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, while work continues.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jan 04, 2022
Drivers cruising along Hwy 1 in may experience a slowdown near Ragged Point beginning Tuesday.

Caltrans says that crews will be at work to remove debris left over from a Dec. 26 rockslide.

Lane closures will be in place one mile south of Ragged Point, between San Simeon and the San Luis Obispo/Monterey County line.

Caltrans officials say traffic control will be in place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They advise drivers to plan for up to one-hour delays.

The highway will be fully open to traffic overnight and on weekends.

