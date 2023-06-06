Hwy 1 Lompoc emergency repair project to result in full closure Wednesday

An emergency project to repair Highway 1, one-half mile north of Jalama Road will result in a full closure from the Highway 1/101 Interchange at Las Cruces to the Highway 1/246 Interchange in Lompoc this week.

This full closure will occur on Wednesday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This closure will allow crews to install a drainage culvert across Highway 1.

Travelers may detour to State Route 246 to travel between the Lompoc area and Highway 101 during this closure.

This work is part of the emergency embankment reconstruction project following the washout of the roadway on Saturday, Feb. 25.

This project will cost $3 million and is expected to be completed this summer.