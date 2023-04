A project to pave and improve State Route 246 in Lompoc started back up again after a month-long pause.

The work is from west of V street to Highway 1 and on Highway 1 to the separation with West 12th Street.

The project was put on hold due to low temperatures not being suitable for paving.

Caltrans is also working on ADA curb ramp upgrades which were delayed due to the rain.

The paving at night is expected to start back up again in a few weeks.