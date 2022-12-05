Hwy 1 near Big Sur remains closed with a shortened perimeter

A roughly two-mile stretch of Highway 1 remains closed from near Big Creek Vista Point at the south end to near Dolan Point at the north end in Monterey County.

A more expansive road closure originally went into effect the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 3, following several rockslides and debris on the roadway during a rain event.

The new, shortened closure limits were determined this morning while crews continue to clean up materials and fix a damaged rock barrier at Cow Cliffs.

Message and directional signs are in place to alert travelers of the closure. Travelers will find that the majority of Highway 1 remains open besides this roughly two-mile stretch.

Depending on their destination, travelers can either take the 101 to Hwy 46 to Hwy 1 north thru Ragged Point to the closure at Big Creek Vista Pt. Or travelers can take the 101 to Hwy 68 to Hwy 1 south thru Big Sur to the closure at Dolan Point.

A full opening of Highway 1 is anticipated to occur by the end of the day on Thursday, Dec. 8, weather permitting.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey County, travelers may contact Caltrans district 5 public affairs at 805-549-3318.