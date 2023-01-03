Hwy 1 on Big Sur Coast reopens ahead of another closure Wednesday

Highway 1 near Big Sur reopened Tuesday morning, but it won’t stay the way.

The highway has been closed from Ragged Point to just south of Big Sur since Saturday due to rockslides.

Crews are still in the area working to clean out debris behind the catchment area and driver's should expect one-way reversing traffic control at Paul’s Slide.

The highway is expected to remain open into Wednesday morning when it will close again in the same areas due to an expected storm.

An exact time for the closure has not been announced but Caltrans says due to the already saturated conditions, there is a strong possibility the closure could be in place for an extended period of time.