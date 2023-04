Drivers on Highway 1 from Pismo Beach to Oceano will see some overnight delays Thursday.

A major improvement project to resurface Highway 1 will result in reverse one-way traffic control and will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This closure will be from Mattie Road to Grand Avenue.

It will allow crews to remove existing striping and replace it with temporary paint.

And a reminder, a 24-7 full road closure of Highway 1 from Gracia Way to Valley Road in Oceano remains in effect until mid-June.