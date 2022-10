A paving project on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base begins next week.

A Caltrans maintenance team will grind and pave the intersection of Hwy 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Rd.

Construction will take place on Monday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 1 from 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

During the project, the left turn lane on Hwy 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. will be closed. Drivers will be rerouted to the exit at Timber Lane.