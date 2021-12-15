Hwy 1 storm closure remains in place while crews clear rockfall

A 44.6-mile closure of Hwy 1 in Big Sur, which went into effect on Sunday evening, remains in place while crews clear the highway.

Caltrans officials announced that the closure, which stretches from Ragged Point to Deetjen's Big Sur Inn and includes portions of San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties, would be extended until the highways are clear to drive.

Crews will be at work clearing rocks and debris that fell across portions of the road as the storm moved through the area, with a focus on damaged areas at Cow Cliffs, Paul's Slide and the Caltrans Willow Springs maintenance station.

Caltrans said the $1.3 million emergency contract has been made with Papich Construction.

Barricades, cones and signs are in place at both ends of the closure to alert drivers.

Caltrans officials say the closure area will be assessed during the day each day. Officials have not shared an estimate for when the closure will be lifted.