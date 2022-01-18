Hwy 101 and 135 bridge project resumes with girder installation

The project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will resume Thursday with the installation of bridge girders.

State Route 135 will be closed in both directions between Bell/Main Street to San Antonio Boulevard from 8 p.m. on Thursday until 6 a.m. on Friday.

Access to the US 101 southbound on and off-ramps will remain open. The northbound on and off-ramps at State Route 135 will also remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.

A shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.

The bridge project will continue to include periodic intermittent full daytime and overnight closures of State Route 135 for bridge demolition and the installation of girders over the next several months.

Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will advise all travelers about any closures. Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

The project is scheduled to be complete by Fall of 2022.