Hwy 101 in Atascadero to be closed overnights for road work

Caltrans will be shutting down a portion of Highway 101 through Atascadero overnights this week for road work.

Crews are replacing concrete pavement at five locations between Santa Rosa Rd. and Traffic Way.

Work begins Monday, April 19 and is scheduled to continue through Friday, April 23, with full closures in both directions from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly.

Motorists will be detoured at the Santa Rosa Rd. or Highway 58 off-ramps. Caltrans says drivers should expect a delay of about 10 minutes.

The full project is expected to be complete by the end of May.