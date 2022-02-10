Hwy 101 lane closures in place as crews improve pavement in north SLO County

Crews will be at work along Hwy 101 in San Luis Obispo County beginning Wednesday night, Caltrans officials say.

The project, which targets areas along the highway between the Hwy 58 interchange and Traffic Way in Atascadero, will take place overnight as crews remove worn pavement and replace it with precast concrete panels.

Crews will work between 6:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway and between 7:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes.

Drivers can expect lane and ramp closures in the area.

Vanguard Construction, of Livermore, CA, is the contractor for the $6 million project.

Caltrans says the project is expected to finish this summer.