Hwy 101 near SR 135 in Los Alamos closed overnight for construction project

Highway 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will be closed in both directions Monday night, Caltrans officials announced.

The closure is due to a project to reconstruct the bridges on the highway.

The northbound and southbound lanes will be closed beginning Monday at 8 p.m. through Tuesday at 6 a.m. and again on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Travelers on Hwy 101 will detour at exit 154 to Hwy 135 (Bell Street).

Caltrans officials said electronic message boards and detour signs will advise travelers of the full highway closure.

The project is scheduled to be completed in Spring of this year.