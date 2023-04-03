Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hwy 101 near SR 135 in Los Alamos closed overnight for construction project

`
HWY 101.png
KSBY
Drivers should be aware that the Northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Fairview Avenue will be closed from Monday, March 6 to Friday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
HWY 101.png
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 16:01:20-04

Highway 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will be closed in both directions Monday night, Caltrans officials announced.

The closure is due to a project to reconstruct the bridges on the highway.

The northbound and southbound lanes will be closed beginning Monday at 8 p.m. through Tuesday at 6 a.m. and again on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Travelers on Hwy 101 will detour at exit 154 to Hwy 135 (Bell Street).

Caltrans officials said electronic message boards and detour signs will advise travelers of the full highway closure.

The project is scheduled to be completed in Spring of this year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg