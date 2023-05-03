Hwy 101 overpass dedicated to fallen SLOPD detective

A Highway 101 overpass in San Luis Obispo has been dedicated to a San Luis Obispo police detective killed in the line-of-duty.

In May 2021, 37-year-old Detective Luca Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a warrant.

Detective Steve Orozco was also shot and injured during the incident.

In 2022, the California State Assembly passed two resolutions honoring detectives Benedetti and Orozco.

One resolution commended retired detective Orozco for his services and his bravery while under attack and wished him well on his recovery.

The other resolution dedicated the Buena Vista Highway 101 overpass in San Luis Obispo as the “Detective Luca Benedetti Memorial Overpass.”

Both were introduced by former Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

“It is an absolute honor to accept this resolution on behalf of these families who loved ones gave there all to protect their community on May 10th,” said San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott.

The family of Benedetti and Steve Orozco attended today’s city council meeting, where the council accepted the resolutions and dedication of the overpass.