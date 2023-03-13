Hwy 101 ramps at Marsh St. in San Luis Obispo closed due to upcoming storm

With another strong storm system forecast to hit the Central Coast overnight, the Highway 101 on and offramps at Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo are being closed again.

San Luis Obispo Creek runs through the heavily traveled area and has flooded during previous storms. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo County from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

The closure goes into effect at 3 p.m. Monday. Bike and pedestrian access to the intersection via the Madonna Shared Use Path will also be closed.

City officials say concrete barriers will be placed along the bridges to help divert flood waters if the creek floods in that location.

The ramps were also closed during last Friday's storm.

In addition to San Luis Obispo Creek, city officials warn the area around Prefumo Creek could also experience flooding and say extensive street flooding is also expected.

For storm-related updates from the City of San Luis Obispo in both English and Spanish, call the city's Storm Information Line at 800-472-6596 or visit www.slocity.org/Prepare.

To report storm-related damage in public spaces, call the city's non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 781-7312 or use the Ask SLO mobile app.