Hwy 101 road work in Alisal Fire burn area to cause delays

Work on part of the shoulder along Highway 101 in the Gaviota area begins Friday and travelers should expect delays.

Caltrans says the shoulder was damaged during the Alisal Fire. Construction crews will be replacing the damage with a new structural section as well as restoring damaged culverts and drainage channels.

The northbound No. 2 (right lane) south of Mariposa Reina will be closed 24/7 for the next three weeks.

Construction crews will be working behind a protective barrier and there will be temporary striping to accommodate bicycles.

Caltrans says delays should not exceed ten minutes and electronic message boards will be set up to warn drivers of the road work.

The work was originally scheduled to start on Monday but will now get underway at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Alisal Fire broke out on Oct. 11, 2021, burning nearly 17,000 acres in the hills between Gaviota and Solvang. The flames burned all the way to Highway 101 and it was closed for about four days.