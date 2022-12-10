Hwy 101 Santa Claus Lane Bikeway project receives more than $7mil in funds

A project to construct more than a one-half-mile stretch of a new bike path between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks in the Carpinteria area is progressing due to more than $7 million in funding.

The $12.5 million project includes more than $7 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The Santa Claus Lane Bikeway will connect Santa Claus Lane and Carpinteria Avenue, allowing for a continuous, direct route along the coast for bicyclists and pedestrians eliminating a gap in the California Coastal Trail.

The project, which began construction after Labor Day, will also include new crosswalks, signage, landscaping, curbs and gutters, and bike lanes at the intersection of Carpinteria Avenue and Estero Street. A new turnaround for vehicles will be built at the end of Santa Claus Lane as well.

A closure of the southbound on-ramp at Santa Claus Lane is tentatively in effect until the end of January to accommodate work for the bikeway and on-ramp improvements associated with the continued widening of Highway 101 in the region.

The contractor for this $12.5 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara. It is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.