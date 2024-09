All lanes of northbound Highway 101 through the Santa Maria area are back open following a crash near the E Main Street offramp Friday morning.

The collision shortly after 10 a.m. blocked the #1 lane and involved a FedEx truck and at least one other vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A second lane was also shut down in the area while fire responders arrived on scene but both lanes were back open by 11 a.m.

Minor injuries were reported.

No word on the cause of the crash.