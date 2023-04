Caltrans will be working on southbound Highway 101 near the Cuesta Grade between Atascadero and San Luis Obispo on Thursday until 4 p.m.

There is a one-lane closure during this vegetation control work.

This work will continue Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Caltrans and CHP ask drivers to please give themselves extra time for their commute as there will be delays.