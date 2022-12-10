UPDATE: One lane of Hwy 154 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): One lane of Hwy 154 has reopened. Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the other lane will reopen shortly.

___

Highway 154 is closed after a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision happened at 8:40 p.m., just east of the Lake Cachuma entrance.

Three people were injured in the crash. They did not need to be taken to a hospital.

The highway is closed for vehicle removal.

No word on when it will reopen.