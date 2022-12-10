Watch Now
UPDATE: One lane of Hwy 154 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Santa Barbara County Fire
Posted at 9:37 PM, Dec 09, 2022
UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): One lane of Hwy 154 has reopened. Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the other lane will reopen shortly.
Highway 154 is closed after a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision happened at 8:40 p.m., just east of the Lake Cachuma entrance.

Three people were injured in the crash. They did not need to be taken to a hospital.

The highway is closed for vehicle removal.

No word on when it will reopen.

