UPDATE: One lane of Hwy 154 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): One lane of Hwy 154 has reopened. Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the other lane will reopen shortly.
Highway 154 is closed after a multi-vehicle crash.
The collision happened at 8:40 p.m., just east of the Lake Cachuma entrance.
Three people were injured in the crash. They did not need to be taken to a hospital.
The highway is closed for vehicle removal.
No word on when it will reopen.
6 Car/Vehicle Accident: HWY 154 Just East of Lake Cachuma Entrance. 3 patients with minor injuries/no transport need to hospital. 5 Tow-trucks requested. HWY 154 closed for vehicle removal. “Please Drive Safe This Holiday Weekend.” CT 08:40 pic.twitter.com/ePvNXXiafb— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) December 10, 2022