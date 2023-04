Highway 154 near Santa Barbara was closed Monday afternoon following a vehicle crash.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. near San Antonio Creek Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a car went approximately 100 feet over the side of the highway. Rescue crews were using a rope system to help the two people in the car back up to the road.

The highway is closed between Cathedral Oaks and San Marcos Rd. It's unknown will the closure will be lifted.