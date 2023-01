Highway 154 will open up in Santa Barbara County at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Caltrans.

The highway between the Highway 246/154 roundabout and Highway 192 has been closed since the Jan. 9 storm due to mud and rockslides and various debris on the road.

Crews were out cleaning up the final portion of the highway on Wednesday.

Tuesday, a portion of the highway in Los Olivos was reopened following repairs at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge.