HWY 154 westbound closes near HWY 246 roundabout following car fire

Highway 154 westbound is closed at Edison Street in Santa Barbara County after a dump truck caught on fire Thursday, Caltrans officials announced.

According to the CHP traffic incident page, the incident was first reported around 9:56 a.m. and the fire was knocked out about 20 minutes later.

Officials requested the closure of the highway as diesel fuel from the truck had spilled in the waterway. The spill has since been contained, according to the traffic log.

Caltrans officials urged drivers to detour onto Highway 246 at the roundabout to connect with Highway 101.

It is unknown when the highway will reopen.