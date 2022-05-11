Hwy 227 up for overnight road work south of airport

A portion of Hwy 227 will be partially closed overnight while crews add rumble strips to the roadway on Wednesday and Thursday.

The work will stretch for more than 4 miles along the highway between Buckley Rd. and Patchett Rd. in San Luis Obispo County.

The rumble strips will alert drivers who veer outside the lane markers. They will be added to the center divider and the outer edges of the highway.

Drivers can expect delays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. while the road is reduced to one lane of reversing traffic.

The same section of road will undergo an overnight striping project on Wednesday, May 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A striping project along Hwy 41 from Morro Bay to Portola Rd. will be in progress overnight from Sunday, May 22 through the morning of Thursday, May 26.

Another overnight striping project will take place from Sunday, May 22 to Wednesday, May 25, along Hwy 1 from north of Hearst Castle to Torre Canyon Rd. in Big Sur.

Caltrans officials say signs will alert drivers while work is in progress.