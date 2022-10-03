Hwy 246 is up for state-funded beautification project

Caltrans is set to break ground on a project that will improve a section of Hwy 246 near Santa Ynez.

A ceremony set for Thursday, Oct. 6, will kick off the project, which will improve a half-mile section of the road that connects Lompoc to Santa Ynez.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on the lot of the future Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center, along Hwy 246.

The $1.3 million project will include the installation of artistic fencing, native plant landscaping, upgraded irrigation using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better signage along the highway, Caltrans officials say.

The project is funded by Gov. Gavin Newsom's Clean California initiative, which set aside $1.1 billion to clean up and beautiful public spaces.