UPDATE: Hwy 41 reopens to eastbound traffic in Atascadero

UPDATE (1:24 p.m.) - Police say the eastbound lane of Hwy 41 has reopened in the area, but the westbound lane remains closed.

An accident has stopped traffic at Hwy 41 West and San Gabriel Rd. in Atascadero, police said on Thursday afternoon.

The accident has injured at least one person, but police have not offered additional details so far. Officials have closed the road at the intersection.

People are urged to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT!



Injury accident on Hwy 41 West and San Gabriel. Traffic is being diverted and a road closure is in progress. Please avoid this area if possible.



Updates will be posted as soon as they are available. pic.twitter.com/XtFqp8EE6y — Atascadero Police (@APD_POLICE) March 3, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.