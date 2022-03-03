Watch
UPDATE: Hwy 41 reopens to eastbound traffic in Atascadero

Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 16:24:35-05

UPDATE (1:24 p.m.) - Police say the eastbound lane of Hwy 41 has reopened in the area, but the westbound lane remains closed.
An accident has stopped traffic at Hwy 41 West and San Gabriel Rd. in Atascadero, police said on Thursday afternoon.

The accident has injured at least one person, but police have not offered additional details so far. Officials have closed the road at the intersection.

People are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

