Highway 41 is closed at the Hwy 41/46 intersection in northern San Luis Obispo County, also known as the "Cholame Y", due to an overturned truck.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on northbound Highway 41 just north of Highway 46.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a dump truck overturned off the highway.

The roadway is expected to be closed until 6 p.m.

In the meantime, traffic is being diverted to Highways 46 and 33.