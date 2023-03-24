Hwy 41 in Atascadero to remain closed for another week

Caltrans says Highway 1 between San Gabriel Rd. and Los Altos Rd. in Atascadero will remain closed for another week.

The approximately three-mile stretch of highway was closed on Tuesday, March 14, when a landslide caused by recent storms covered both lanes of traffic.

Caltrans officials say crews have removed about 7,000 yards of dirt from the slide and slope, but they have another 8,000 to 10,000 yards worth of material still to remove. That work is expected to continue starting Friday.

The highway was originally expected to reopen this weekend, but Caltrans says the most recent storm this week saturated the area, setting them back.

It's now expected to reopen next weekend.

Highways 1, 46 and 101 are alternate routes for travel between Atascadero and Morro Bay.

Caltrans says additional signage will be going up to alert drivers of the closure.