Hwy 46 paving project will lead to overnight traffic control in Paso Robles

Attention Paso Robles drivers, there will be overnight traffic control on Highway 46 East beginning tonight and lasting through Thursday.

Caltrans crews will be working on a paving operation at the intersection of Hwy. 46 and Airport Rd., and the Hwy. 46 and US 101 interchange.

Work will run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Travelers heading both east and west should expect delays of up to ten minutes.

This project is expected to take 4 weeks to complete.

The contractor for this $8.9 million project is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande.