Hwy 46 paving project will lead to overnight traffic control in Paso Robles

Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 09, 2024

Attention Paso Robles drivers, there will be overnight traffic control on Highway 46 East beginning tonight and lasting through Thursday.

Caltrans crews will be working on a paving operation at the intersection of Hwy. 46 and Airport Rd., and the Hwy. 46 and US 101 interchange.

Work will run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Travelers heading both east and west should expect delays of up to ten minutes.

This project is expected to take 4 weeks to complete.

The contractor for this $8.9 million project is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande.

