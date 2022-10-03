Hwy 46 project will slow traffic near Cholame this week

The ongoing project to widen Hwy 46 east to four lanes will slow traffic through the Cholame area on Tuesday and Wednesday, Caltrans officials say.

Crews will be at work in the current highway lanes to remove rumble strips and add temporary lane dividers to the current lanes of the highway. The work will prepare crews to connect the existing lanes of Hwy 46 with the new section of road.

The project will begin about one half mile east of the Jack Ranch Cafe.

Work will happen from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 4-5, and an automated flagging system will control traffic in the construction area, which includes both directions of Hwy 46 and southbound Hwy 41 approaching the 'Y' intersection.

Caltrans officials say delays should not be longer than 10 or 15 minutes.

When the segment of the road is widened, it will mark four full lanes of traffic running from Paso Robles to the Hwy 41/46 intersection.

A project to reconstruct that intersection is expected to begin in 2024.