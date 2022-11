Two cars were destroyed in a fire at the Skyview motel in Los Alamos early Monday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire received the call at 6:15 a.m., and officials say the fire was knocked down in about 35 minutes.

Fire officials say the exact cause of the fire is under investigation but it involved a hybrid battery cell. One of the vehicles involved was a Toyota Prius.

No one was injured and fire officials say the motel was not damaged.