Hydrogen, wind and solar-powered boat docks in Morro Bay

An unusual-looking vessel docked in Morro Bay over the weekend.

The "Energy Observer" is covered in solar panels and also runs on wind and hydrogen power.

The experimental vessel is on an expedition to find concrete, innovative, and successful solutions in favor of energy transition.

Morro Bay was a detour for the crew on board. According to their Instagram post, they docked in Morro Bay because of unexpected windy weather while headed to San Francisco from Long Beach.

It tied up at the Morro Bay Yacht Club.

The Energy Observer launched in 2017 for a six-year world tour. The plan is to visit 50 countries and 101 ports.