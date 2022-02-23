Watch
I-5, Hwy 58 closed at Grapevine for snow

Caltrans says Hwy 101 may see higher-than-average traffic during the closure
Posted at 7:23 AM, Feb 23, 2022
The Grapevine area of I-5 is closed due to snow, Caltrans officials announced Wednesday morning.

A section of the interstate which runs from Kern County to Los Angeles County is closed after snow fell overnight.

Hwy 58 in Kern County is also closed for snow from Towerline Rd. to California City Blvd.

Hwy 166 is open as a detour.

Caltrans says Hwy 101 may see higher-than-average traffic during the closure.

