Iconic Morro Bay theatre up for sale once again

Morro Bay’s iconic Bay Theatre is up for sale once again.

The property at 464 Morro Bay Boulevard was listed at just over $1.6 million on July 10, according to an online listing.

When it was last on the market two years ago, the current listing’s broker says the property was in escrow but ultimately, a deal was unable to be worked out and the owner, who has had the business for the last 38 years, took the business off the market.

The building, originally built in 1942, includes the 314-seat theatre, a one-bedroom apartment and 520-square-feet of open space above a two-car garage.

“Everything is in place to take advantage of multiple income streams, including the apartment, which can be used as a long-term or short-term vacation rental,” the listing states.

The Bay Theatre will begin showing Oppenheimer on Friday. Movies are shown twice a day except Mondays when the theatre is closed.