Icy road conditions causes collision in San Luis Obispo

Icy road conditions this morning caused a collision between two vehicles in San Luis Obispo.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), the accident happened just before 6am on the 101 South. One of the vehicles encountered black ice and spun, resulting in being flipped on its side.

A SIG alert was issued to let drivers be aware of the icy road conditions.

There are no reports of injuries.

There were also reports of ice on the 101 North in Atascadero.

Caltrans has driving tips for winter weather including: