ID released of body found following Nipomo mobile home fire

Investigators have released the name of the man found dead following a mobile home fire in Nipomo last week.

He’s been identified as Melvin Nobriga, 70.

The fire was reported around 2:51 p.m. Feb. 23 on the 1200 block of Hetrick Avenue.

It destroyed the mobile home and damaged a nearby out-building; however, firefighters say they were able to keep the flames from spreading to other structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nobriga’s manner of death remains under investigation and may not be determined for several months, according to officials.

CAL FIRE says he was renting the mobile home.

