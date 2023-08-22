Identity of driver killed in Hwy 154 crash released

The driver killed in a crash on Highway 154 over the weekend has been identified as Robert Michaelius Brown, 22, from South Jacksonville, Fla.

The California Highway Patrol reports the crash involving a 2020 Nissan Altima and 2016 Infiniti QX60 happened around 1:24 a.m. Saturday west of San Antonia Creek Road.

Officers say Brown was heading westbound on the highway when the Nissan he was in crossed over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic and crashed into the Infiniti.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the infinity, identified as a 57-year-old Oxnard woman, along with another passenger, were hospitalized with major injuries. Two other passengers in the Infiniti were reported to have sustained moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Officers say it’s not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

