Idler's Home store in Santa Maria celebrates grand opening with hybrid event

Idlers Home Furniture and Mattress Outlet is officially open in Santa Maria and they are celebrating with a hybrid grand opening event.

Customers will be able to participate in both online and in-person shopping and giveaways on social media.

Shoppers will be able to pick from an extensive selection of furniture, appliances, mattresses and more.

The event takes place from March 19 to 21. The store is located at 1158 W. Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.

"Its been eight to ten years that we've been trying to get down in the Santa Maria market." said Idler's Furniture Manager, Cody Miller. We've had people drive up to our San Luis store from Santa Maria for years and years and so we knew we had fans down here that we wanted to set up a store so they can save them the drive."

Every day of the grand opening event, participants can also enter to win giveaways at www.idlershome.com or in stores. The winners will be announced on Monday, March 22.

This is the fifth Idler's Home on the Central Coast. Showrooms are located in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria. Virtual and shopping and walk-ins are available at all of their locations.