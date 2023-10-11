If you live in Southern Santa Barbara County, your power could get shut off. Here's why

Southern California Edison (SCE) is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in the eastern area of the City of Santa Barbara and into parts of Montecito due to an increased risk of wildfires.

This outage may begin as soon as 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 11, though it may occur earlier or later depending on actual weather conditions.

People who live or work in or near this area are advised to prepare for a possible multiple-day power outage.

SCE will have a Community Crew Vehicle in the Franklin Community Center (1136 E. Montecito St.) parking lot from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Community Crew Vehicles are dispatched within affected communities to provide essential customer service during PSPS emergencies.

Call Southern California Edison at 1-800-661-1911 or click here for more info on this potential outage.

ReadySBY.org is another resource used to track updates from SCE.