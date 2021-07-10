Illegal firework blamed for injury on Morro Bay fishing boat

Firefighters are reminding people about the dangers of illegal fireworks after a person was injured on a 60-foot fishing boat Thursday night.

Morro Bay Fire says firefighters and paramedics responded to a fishing boat off the South T-Pier around 11:40 p.m. for what they described as a “devastating partially amputated hand caused by an illegal mortar.”

Fire officials did not provide additional information on the injury or incident, but said people can face fines of $1,000 when caught using illegal fireworks in the city.

