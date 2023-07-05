Illegal fireworks potential cause for vegetation fire in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire Tuesday night.

The Fourth of July fire was reported near 3033 Dayna Ct. at about 9:17 p.m.

Fire officials first on scene reported a 1/4 acre fire burning in an open space between the neighborhood along Kelck Road and Highway 46.

Fire officials say weed abatement done by the city limited the fire's growth and allowed firefighters to safely make access to the fire.

“City of Paso Robles in recent years has really prioritized weed abatement, and that has been successful for us. Yesterday’s fire was only one example,” said Battalion Chief Jay Enns.

Fire officials were able to make access to the fire and get it under control at .69 acres.

Several fire engines responded including aid from nearby cities.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing illegal fireworks being launched in the area prior to the fire. Chief Enns told KSBY it is the fire department's opinion that the fire did start from these illegal fireworks. Enns said this is not the first vegetation fire within the city that has been started by fireworks.

The exact cause is under investigation, and Paso Robles Police are investigating who may be responsible.