'I'm keeping my eye on it': Large turnout despite high surf along the Central Coast beaches

For the next few days, high surf is expected along the Central Coast’s west-facing beaches in areas like Avila Beach, Pismo Beach, and Morro Bay.

Despite the High Surf Advisory in effect, many people were at Morro Rock Beach.

Central Coast native, Cindy Burch, grew up in Morro Bay and said the waves on Saturday looked larger than normal.

“They do seem bigger than usual," Burch said.

Out-of-towner, Dennis Powell, said he’s being cautious onshore.

"I’m keeping my eye on it but I’m not seeing any kind of sneaker waves or anything,” Powell said. "I have a boat that I take out in the ocean but it’s not going out until the weather calms down.”

A Petty Officer from the U.S. Coast Guard said there have been large shifts in the tides this week, which combined with the large waves, creates choppy waters.

Those choppy waters create a fast-moving current that could pose a risk to surfers or paddle boarders.

The officer added that they keep two boat crews staffed and ready to respond to calls during large swells like this.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station in Morro Bay regularly pushes out information to the public regarding restrictions and BAR reports.

You can access that information on their Facebook page or by calling (805) 772-2167.