Immediate Evacuation: Santa Barbara County

The County of Santa Barbara issued an immediate evacuation for the following areas:

Entire community of Montecito.

All residents of Toro Canyon, Padaro Lane from Calle Real to Santa Clause Lane in Carpinteria and Summerland areas.

Serena Park area in Carpentaria.

All residents of Sycamore Canyon in City of Santa Barbara and community of Montecito.

All campgrounds from Rincon to Gaviota including Gaviota State Beach, Refugio State Beach, and Carpinteria State Beach.

Santa Barbara Public Safety urges people to LEAVE NOW as this is a rapidly evolving situation.

The shelter in place remains in place for Alisal Fire Burn Scar and identifies properties in Cave Fire burn scar.

They have an Evacuation Center available and it's currently open at the Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Rd in Santa Barbara.

For animal evacuation information, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at (805) 681-4332. For additional information, contact the Santa Barbara County Call Center at (833) 688-5551 or call 2-1-1.

Flooding has closed the Santa Barbara Airport and prompted evacuation orders in Carpinteria.

The Santa Barbara Airport is currently CLOSED due to flooding. All commercial flights are cancelled until further notice, and the terminal is closed. For the latest local alerts, visit https://t.co/HurJGVO94s. For info about specific flights, please contact your airline directly. pic.twitter.com/mezgCHCKV7 — Santa Barbara Airport (@SBAirport) January 9, 2023

The airport says until further notice, all commercial flights are canceled, and the airport terminal closed.

You can register to receive public safety alerts at ReadySBC.org. Click on the red icon to register to receive emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.

