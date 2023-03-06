Improvement project underway on Hwy 1 near Lompoc

Drivers heading in and out of Lompoc near Vandenberg Space Force Base will notice some changes to a small portion of the highway.

Last week, Caltrans crews installed channelizers at the intersection of Santa Lucia Canyon Road and Highway 1.

The white poles highlight the lanes to turn off the highway onto Santa Lucia Canyon Road and also the lane that merges from the road to the northbound lanes of the highway.

Caltrans say the installation is the result of “improvements recommended from a traffic safety investigation at the location.”

More work is expected to be done at the location over the next two months.